Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at Scotiabank

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised Torex Gold Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$39.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$44.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.89.

About Torex Gold Resources

Shares of TSE:TXG opened at C$45.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$19.01 and a 1-year high of C$49.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.22.

Torex Gold Resources Inc is an intermediate producer of gold and other precious metals, engaged in the exploration, development, and exploration of its wholly owned Morelos Gold Property. The property consists of 29,000 hectares in the Guerrero Gold Belt, located 180 kilometres southwest of Mexico City and approximately 50 kilometres southwest of Iguala.

