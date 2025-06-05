Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Shares Up 5.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 28,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 81,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Trifecta Gold Stock Up 5.4%

The company has a market cap of C$8.91 million, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.20.

About Trifecta Gold

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

