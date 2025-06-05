Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triple Flag Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TFPM

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE TFPM opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -222.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of -0.24. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $24.57.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $82.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.14 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 733.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1,258.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.