TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ) Trading Up 5.5% – Still a Buy?

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.29 and last traded at $34.62. 2,968 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 8,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average of $34.09. The company has a market cap of $10.39 million, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.72.

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (APRZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

