TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ) Trading 0.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.93 and last traded at $34.98. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 million, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,525 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 24.46% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (FEBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

