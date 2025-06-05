TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) Trading 4.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $30.59. 110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF Stock Up 4.6%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average is $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 million, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.71.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF

(Get Free Report)

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (MAYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.