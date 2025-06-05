Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Stock Price

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $72.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on THO. Baird R W lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

THOR Industries stock opened at $86.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.20. THOR Industries has a 52 week low of $63.16 and a 52 week high of $118.85.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.78. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. THOR Industries’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that THOR Industries will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

