Truist Financial Raises Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target to $40.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.65% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Winnebago Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Baird R W lowered Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.11.

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of WGO opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.79 million, a P/E ratio of -52.86 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.12. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $65.65.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $620.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.41 million. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director Kevin E. Bryant bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $143,304.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,320.60. The trade was a 43.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 36,000.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 629.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 304.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 823.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

