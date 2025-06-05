Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 300 Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 30,681 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 25,617 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $919,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $774,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Bancorp

In other news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 2,000 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $101,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,879.86. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $110,842.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,309.49. This trade represents a 38.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,784 shares of company stock worth $238,923 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price target on Home Bancorp from $48.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Home Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ HBCP opened at $49.50 on Thursday. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $52.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.59.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $35.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Home Bancorp Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

