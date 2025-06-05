Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 187,800 Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 187,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 126,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 555,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 67,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 28,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPWH shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Price Performance

SPWH opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.25 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

