Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $450,000 Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at $47,129,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,209,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,379,000 after buying an additional 352,470 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 871,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,071,000 after acquiring an additional 275,129 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 686,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after acquiring an additional 265,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,296,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,251,000 after acquiring an additional 241,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 38,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $961,345.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,882,199.02. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julia A. Leeman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $160,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,741.39. The trade was a 14.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,116 shares of company stock worth $3,895,709 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

PRDO opened at $33.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average is $27.33. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.97 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRDO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Perdoceo Education from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

