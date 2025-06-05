Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New $494,000 Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,123,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,335,000 after purchasing an additional 625,872 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Unity Software by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,886,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,388,000 after buying an additional 1,786,032 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $269,320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,769,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,208,000 after acquiring an additional 84,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $62,387,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Unity Software news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $6,597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,398,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,287,072.94. This trade represents a 9.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 46,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $997,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 644,952 shares in the company, valued at $13,698,780.48. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,023,368 shares of company stock valued at $23,526,563. Company insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

U has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.14.

Shares of U stock opened at $26.10 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.77 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

