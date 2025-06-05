Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stock Holdings in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the fourth quarter worth $4,820,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $3,114,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Northeast Bank by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 31,523 shares in the last quarter.

NBN stock opened at $80.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.43. Northeast Bank has a 12-month low of $54.50 and a 12-month high of $110.35. The firm has a market cap of $661.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.60.

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.09 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Northeast Bank from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

