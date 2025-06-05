Tyler Stone Wealth Management Acquires 1,488 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,832 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.2% of Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Drystone LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,637,976.75. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,507 shares of company stock worth $42,694,080. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $170.62 price objective (up previously from $167.88) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.80.

AAPL stock opened at $202.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.20%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

