UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,272 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cannae by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,219,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,083 shares in the last quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cannae by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 1,728,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,336,000 after buying an additional 1,024,663 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cannae in the fourth quarter worth about $16,643,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,174,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 866,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after purchasing an additional 301,670 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNNE. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cannae from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Cannae Price Performance

CNNE stock opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.92. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). Cannae had a negative net margin of 68.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $103.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.13%.

Cannae announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cannae Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Articles

