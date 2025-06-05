UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $3.91 Million Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 285,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,973 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,819,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after buying an additional 668,429 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 377.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 549,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 434,420 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,766,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,932,000 after purchasing an additional 336,770 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 684,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 319,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 905,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 302,367 shares in the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.01. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.37 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The business’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Myriad Genetics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Myriad Genetics from $12.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MYGN

Myriad Genetics Profile

(Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.