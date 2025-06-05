UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 49,262 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 289,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,262 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 5,003.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.2%

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $267.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.24 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Yucatán Peninsula, Pacific Coast, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.