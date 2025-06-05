UBS Group Lowers Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target to $111.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $121.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.70.

Science Applications International stock opened at $102.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.55. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $94.68 and a fifty-two week high of $156.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.09.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.25). Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.67 per share, for a total transaction of $223,340.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,585.61. This trade represents a 4.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Garth Graham bought 215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.75 per share, with a total value of $25,101.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,813.25. This represents a 3.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,260 shares of company stock worth $365,037. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

