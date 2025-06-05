Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Under Armour alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 592.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion.

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.