United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the April 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Bancorp

In other news, Director Brian M. Hendershot purchased 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,059.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,998.48. This trade represents a 7.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott A. Everson acquired 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,923.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,791.34. This trade represents a 1.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,009 shares of company stock worth $149,943. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in United Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $584,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in United Bancorp by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in United Bancorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 36,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ UBCP opened at $13.57 on Thursday. United Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $7.53 million for the quarter.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

United Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.