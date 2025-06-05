Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) vs. Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT) Head-To-Head Survey

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) and Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Logistics and Pamt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Logistics 7.04% 21.37% 8.83% Pamt -4.45% -2.58% -1.07%

Volatility and Risk

Universal Logistics has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Pamt has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Logistics $1.74 billion 0.37 $129.91 million $3.18 7.74 Pamt $687.40 million 0.41 -$31.80 million ($1.84) -6.99

This table compares Universal Logistics and Pamt”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Universal Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Pamt. Pamt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Logistics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Universal Logistics and Pamt, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Logistics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pamt 0 1 0 0 2.00

Universal Logistics presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.84%. Pamt has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.80%. Given Universal Logistics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Universal Logistics is more favorable than Pamt.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.5% of Universal Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of Pamt shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.6% of Universal Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.1% of Pamt shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Universal Logistics beats Pamt on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services. It transports various commodities comprising automotive parts, machinery, building materials, paper, food, consumer goods, furniture, steel, and other metals. The company also provides value-added services for individual customer requirements, including material handling, consolidation, sequencing, sub-assembly, cross-dock, kitting, repacking, warehousing, and returnable container management; and intermodal support services comprising short-to-medium distance delivery of steamship and rail truck containers between the port or railhead, and the customer. It serves automotive, steel, and other metals, retail and consumer goods, energy, and manufacturing industries, as well as other transportation companies who aggregate loads from various shippers. The company was formerly known as Universal Truckload Services, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. in April 2016. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Warren, Michigan.

About Pamt

PAMT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company was founded in June 1986 and is headquartered in Tontitown, AR.

