Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) by 355.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,109 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.22% of Upland Software worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Upland Software alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Upland Software by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 964,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 375,398 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 406,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 209,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth about $812,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 321,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 169,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,301,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 154,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy Mattox sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 394,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,885.52. The trade was a 4.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Upland Software

Upland Software Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $1.88 on Thursday. Upland Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Upland Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.