Uranium Energy FY2028 EPS Lifted by National Bank Financial

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2028 earnings estimates for Uranium Energy in a report released on Monday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Uranium Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

UEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Canada raised shares of Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bankshares set a $10.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.75 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Uranium Energy Stock Down 3.3%

UEC opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.45. Uranium Energy has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $8.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Uranium Energy by 947.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Uranium Energy by 43.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.