Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Insider Sells $5,807,200.00 in Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) insider Margaret Hayne sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total transaction of $5,807,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,259. The trade was a 99.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $70.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $75.80.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 2,893.8% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 17,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on URBN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

