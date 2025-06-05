VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,483 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNM. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 726,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 405,899 shares during the last quarter. Bcwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,767,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 800,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after buying an additional 108,428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VNM opened at $13.90 on Thursday. VanEck Vietnam ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.97. The company has a market cap of $425.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.91.

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

