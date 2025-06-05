Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 28,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 33,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Performance

ESGV opened at $105.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.07. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $109.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

