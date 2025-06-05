Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,997,000. Unconventional Investor LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. GTS Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,096.7% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 20,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,546 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,505,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,562,000 after buying an additional 44,044 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK opened at $77.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.16. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $77.62.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

