Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$38.22 and last traded at C$38.27. Approximately 72,211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 192,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.30.
Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$36.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.57.
Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.
