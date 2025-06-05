Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $65.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 1,561,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 848,636 shares.The stock last traded at $32.07 and had previously closed at $31.74.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VERA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 297.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 62,678 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 98,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 17,907 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,829,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 13.76 and a quick ratio of 13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.86.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.06). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

