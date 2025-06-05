Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Short Interest Up 26.1% in May

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 758,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Village Farms International

In other Village Farms International news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 9,783,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,837,583.67. This trade represents a 0.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Village Farms International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,190,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 80,567 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,342,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 625.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 193,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 166,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on VFF shares. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Village Farms International Price Performance

Shares of VFF opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $141.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.32.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $77.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.44 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

See Also

