Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $367.48.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. UBS Group increased their target price on Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $368.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $344.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $369.66.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $3,127,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $194,807.49. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,948 shares of company stock valued at $41,546,299 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

