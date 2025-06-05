Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives $38.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.91.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

In related news, EVP Haim Chera sold 20,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $759,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,400. The trade was a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 16.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $39.14 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 978.50, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $461.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

