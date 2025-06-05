Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 17,934 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,934 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,131,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715,191 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,285,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763,349 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,869,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,173,000 after purchasing an additional 97,429 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 496.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,202,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $132,418,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.41.

First Horizon stock opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.88.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $823.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.11 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

