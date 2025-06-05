Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 5,225 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,773,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,156,842,000 after buying an additional 37,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,651,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,058,000 after buying an additional 89,298 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,730,000 after buying an additional 168,569 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 997,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,412,000 after buying an additional 152,599 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 877,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,735,000 after buying an additional 49,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $201,474.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,612.80. This represents a 12.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RGLD shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. CIBC upped their target price on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.13.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $183.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.44. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $191.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.55.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of $193.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

See Also

