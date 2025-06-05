Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 80 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVR. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,023.33.

NYSE:NVR opened at $7,212.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $6,562.85 and a one year high of $9,964.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7,136.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7,704.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $107.87 by ($13.04). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

