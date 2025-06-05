Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,423 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 31,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 19,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $94.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.53 and a 1 year high of $104.04.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

