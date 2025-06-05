Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,839 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,119,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,124,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,752,000 after purchasing an additional 142,620 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,100,000 after purchasing an additional 79,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,736,000.

Shares of SKYY opened at $117.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $131.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.48.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

