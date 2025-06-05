Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.52 Million Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 100,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $928,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 138,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

INDA opened at $53.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $47.60 and a 1 year high of $59.49.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

