Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.58 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,159 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 421.5% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 1.4%

VLUE stock opened at $108.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.30. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $91.80 and a 1-year high of $115.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

