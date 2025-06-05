Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $111.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.05. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $115.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.26.

About iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

