Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 288.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 264,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,675 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in NU by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 593,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after buying an additional 191,466 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.80. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

