Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 79.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Natera by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,316,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,949,697,000 after buying an additional 879,463 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Natera by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,742,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,067,327,000 after buying an additional 3,871,862 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Natera by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,701,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,060,836,000 after buying an additional 2,036,396 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Natera by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,240,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $512,898,000 after buying an additional 439,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Natera by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,809,000 after buying an additional 142,201 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $167.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.01 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.83 and a 200 day moving average of $158.58. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $501.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.68 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.63.

In other Natera news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.69, for a total value of $590,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,183.76. The trade was a 29.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $354,606.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,457,844.37. The trade was a 3.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,275 shares of company stock worth $10,075,783 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

