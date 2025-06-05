Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.46% of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEIM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,252,000. Finally, K2 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,016,000.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $40.36 on Thursday. SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $41.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.40.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The SEI Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (SEIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies, exhibiting strong momentum. Selection is based on a quantitative model and an optimization process. SEIM was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.