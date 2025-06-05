Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 82,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 181.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PSK opened at $31.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.82. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $30.85 and a 1 year high of $36.06.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

