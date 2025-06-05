Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 6,183 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNW. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.65.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $89.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $74.45 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.19.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.95 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

