Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,792 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,840,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,129,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 268.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 692,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,319,000 after purchasing an additional 504,748 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 13,271,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,746,661,000 after purchasing an additional 455,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,097,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $227,062,000 after purchasing an additional 403,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Price Performance

VeriSign stock opened at $274.49 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.49 and a 1-year high of $288.95. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.24.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 50.47%. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of VeriSign from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.66, for a total value of $561,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,625 shares in the company, valued at $154,819,072.50. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.44, for a total transaction of $137,995.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,272 shares in the company, valued at $10,817,079.68. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,659. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

