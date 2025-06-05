Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 266 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,851,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,821,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 231,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,587,000 after buying an additional 63,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. Barclays raised their target price on LPL Financial from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LPL Financial from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.50.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPL Financial stock opened at $376.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $339.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.41. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.19 and a 52 week high of $390.23.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.