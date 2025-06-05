Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 791,476 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 91.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791,476 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

PAPR stock opened at $36.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39. The company has a market capitalization of $836.55 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.43. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $32.74 and a 1-year high of $37.80.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.