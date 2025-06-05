Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 931 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,543,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Puff Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPX opened at $139.89 on Thursday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $143.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.28 million, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.92 and its 200 day moving average is $123.62.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

