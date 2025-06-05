Wealth Management Strategies Inc. Buys Shares of 2,520 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealth Management Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. NVIDIA accounts for 0.3% of Wealth Management Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $6,741,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,044 shares in the company, valued at $27,104,752.08. This trade represents a 19.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $141.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

